Pakatan Harapan government unaffected by incident at PKR congress – Dr Mahathir

LANGKAWI: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is confident that the incident which occurred during the PKR National Congress 2019, will not affect Pakatan Harapan as a government.

Dr Mahathir said that it was the party’s internal problem and he would not interfere.

“It is normal that there would be disagreements in any leadership, but I am confident that it will not affect Pakatan Harapan as the government.

“Even the opposition has a lot of problems but since they are not the government, the people do not really care, but when we are the government, sometimes there is bound to be a little bit of a misunderstanding, that is normal,” he said.

He said this to reporters after attending a get together with Langkawi Heads of Department, PH Division Heads and Village Community Management Council leaders at Hotel Adya, Kuah here today.

When asked about the claims of Deputy PKR President Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali that party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was overly concerned with the transfer of power as prime minister, Dr Mahathir said he did not want to interfere in the party’s affairs.

“That is PKR’s internal problem. I do not want to interfere with whatever he (Mohamed Azmin) thinks as long as we can work together as a strong government,” said the Langkawi MP.

Commenting on an Amanah delegate who said that the “flying car” project was useless and embarrassing while debating the presidential speech at the 2019 Amanah National Convention, Dr Mahathir said the issue was due to misunderstandings about the project.

“The mistake was in calling it the flying car. It is actually a big drone which is capable to carry people around without having to use the roads as it can fly.

“It is okay for the people to reject it. This is just an idea, if they like it they can accept it, but if they don’t nobody will force them to do otherwise,” he said. – Bernama