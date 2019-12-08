People elect PKR to improve country’s administration – Dr Wan Azizah

MELAKA: Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has reminded PKR leaders and members that the party was elected to form the Pakatan Harapn (PH) government to improve the country that has been affected by the previous administration.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also PKR Advisory Council chairman, said as a friend, she urged party leaders and members to be open, either to criticise or to receive criticism for self-improvement.

“Retain our ‘ukhuwah’ (bond as a family), if anyone says, Kak Wan (Dr Wan Azizah) that is not right, okay, I will take note and improve myself.

“Constructive criticism is okay, don’t take it too hard as we all have flaws and weaknesses,” she said in her winding up speech at the 2019 PKR National Congress at the Melaka World International Trade Centre (MITC) here, which concludes today.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is the first president of the 20-year-old party, was referring to the series of incidents plaguing the party of late.

Dr Wan Azizah also warned PKR members not to succumb to tests (temptations) in the form of power, wealth and position now that they were part of the ruling party to govern the country.

She said PKR, in its efforts to fight for the well-being of the people, needed its members to remain true to the party’s core struggle that they been fighting for since its establishment two decades ago.

“I am being appointed (as Deputy Prime Minister) because of the contribution of everyone in PKR. Let us remind ourselves, it is a sincere struggle that we need as sincerity cannot be bought and it is priceless,” she said, adding that the most important thing was for everyone, both leaders and members, to be on the same path (of the struggle). – Bernama