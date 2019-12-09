Anifah to file application for revision of Federal Court’s ruling on Kimanis seat

KOTA KINABALU: Datuk Seri Anifah Aman is expected to file an application for a revision of the Federal Court’s decision to declare his election in the Kimanis parliamentary seat null and void.

According to his lawyer, Tengku Fuad Ahmad, Anifah would file the revision within the week.

On Dec 5, a five-member bench led by Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat unanimously dismissed Anifah’s appeal against the earlier election court ruling nullifying his victory in the May 9, 2018 polls.

Anifah, who is a former foreign minister, had won the seat with a 156-vote majority, securing 11,942 votes against Parti Warisan Sabah candidate Datuk Karim Bujang’s 11,786 votes.

Another candidate, Jaafar Ismail of Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah, had obtained 1,300 votes.

Anifah was a Minister of Foreign Affairs while Karim was a Assistant Minister in the State Cabinet during then Parti Bersatu Sabah’s era.