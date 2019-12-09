Bersatu offers to contest in Kimanis

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) hopes the Pakatan Harapan central leadership will consider its candidate for the upcoming Kimanis by-election.

Sabah Bersatu secretary Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said Kimanis is one of the most active divisions with many outreach programmes conducted since Bersatu set up its base in the state.

“Bersatu is one the biggest PH component parties in Sabah and has second largest number of MPs after Warisan.

“To display Bersatu’s strength in the state, particularly in Kimanis, PH leadership should give the chance to Bersatu to contest in the seat in the upcoming by-election this time around,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor had also conveyed the same request to Prime Minister and party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, during their recent meeting.

However, Kiandee said Sabah Bersatu would accept any decision made by the central Pakatan leadership.

“Whoever is decided as the candidate by the central PH leadership to contest in Kimanis by-election, we will accept and support,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kimanis Bersatu division chief Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif said his division is prepared to uphold the trust if given the opportunity.

“Kimanis Bersatu will also support and give full cooperation to any PH party who is chosen to contest in the Kimanis by-election,” he said.

On December 2, the Federal Court upheld the Election Court’s ruling on August 16 that Datuk Seri Anifah Aman’s victory in the Kimanis parliamentary seat in the 14th general election in May last year, was null and void, thus paving the way for a by-election in the constituency.