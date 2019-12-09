Bukit Aman to take Yusoff Rawther’s statement today

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will be calling Muhammad Yusoff Rawther today following his allegations that he was sexually assaulted by PKR president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Bukit Aman CID Prosecution and Law Division principal assistant director SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said Muhammad Yusoff would be called to give his statement following his report as well as statutory declaration (SD) on Saturday which alleged he was assaulted by his former employer.

“Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit will be taking Muhammad Yusoff’s statement at noon tomorrow (today)…his lawyer has been informed of the matter,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

ON Saturday, the media reported Muhammad Yusoff who was a former research assistant to Anwar was present to lodge a report at the Sentul police headquarters so that police could investigate his claims and enable legal actions to be taken against Anwar.

The report also mentioned Muhammad Yusoff feared for his safety from certain parties. Last Wednesday, Muhammad Yusoff made the sworn statement alleging being sexually assaulted by the PKR president on Oct 2 last year, however the matter was denied by Anwar who claimed he was campaigning in the Port Dickson by-election on that day. — Bernama