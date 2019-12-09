‘Dream’ to expand and upgrade Lions Nursing Home, says chairperson

KUCHING: Lions Nursing Home here has helped over 1,000 individuals since its establishment 27 years ago, with some residing for as short as three months while others, up to 15 years, its chairperson Datin Ellis Suriyati Omar said.

Speaking to reporters at the home’s annual charity food fair at Jalan Stutong Baru yesterday, she said it has always been her hope to provide a more comfortable living environment for residents by

expanding the centre with better facilities.

She said the centre had hoped to install air-conditioners in some of the residents’ rooms, but the plan was put on hold due to limitation of the centre’s electricity capacity.

“I have seen so many nursing homes in Penang and it’s one of my dreams that one day, we can have such kind of quality nursing home in Sarawak under the banner of Lions Club,” she said.

As the original concept of Lions Nursing Home was taken from Singapore, Ellis expressed her wish that a bigger, fully-concrete nursing home be built in the future, to replace the present semi-wooden one.

She said the home was founded to provide professional care for the elderly who are incapacitated by non-infectious illness and whose families are unable to look after their needs.

She also urged all sectors of the community, including non-governmental organisations and private institutions, to carry out their corporate social responsibility by giving back to society, especially the elderly.