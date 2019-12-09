Fulfill people’s mandate by attending party meetings – PKR sec-gen

MELAKA: The 2019 PKR National Congress delegates and party leaders were yesterday reminded to attend party meetings which is a mandate and responsibility that every leader must fulfill.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said in order to translate the mandate and legitimacy of power given by the party and the people, leaders must be willing to consult each other.

He said, PKR as a party which supports the reform agenda has always implemented that principle, and leaders should do likewise.

“For that matter every leader must be present at party meetings where we will make decisions on the party, policy, agenda and issues of the people.

”The easiest thing is to attend meetings, that’s all. Speak your mind in the meeting, not to the media, ” he said in his winding up speech at the 2019 PKR National Congress at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC), which ended today.

He was referring to the issues of discipline and organisation raised during the debate on the presidential policy speech yesterday.

Saifuddin Nasution, who is also Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, also reiterated the party’s stand and Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council that had been agreed before the general election for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to become the eighth Prime Minister, to take over the leadership from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad when the time comes.

The party’s secretary-general, among others, also took the opportunity to explain to delegates the sacking of Central Council member Zakaria Abdul Hamid, who was allegedly involved in corruption during the party’s election last year. – Bernama