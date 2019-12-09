Landslide hits Sri Aman longhouse

KUCHING: Heavy rain over the past few days has caused a landslide to occur in the area near Tuai Rumah Agal longhouse at Angkong, Nanga Pangil, in Sri Aman last night.

A spokesman for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified about the landslide by the longhouse chief at around 7.50pm last night.

Bomba said the landslide had occurred only a few meters away from the second and third room of the longhouse, causing both rooms were flooded with water and mud.

However, no casualties were reported and there was also no order for the longhouse folk to be evacuated.

Bomba has advised the longhouse folk to be on alert and be ready to be evacuated to a higher ground if the heavy rain continues to pour in order to avoid any unwanted incidents from happening.