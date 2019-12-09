Landslip near Kundasang makes road impassable

KOTA KINABALU: A landslip near Kundasang last night has made the road impassable to traffic from both directions.

State Public Works Department Director Datuk Richard Jomiji when contacted, said that the road is totally cut off.

He added that remedial work started last night and he is now waiting for the progress report from the Ranau Public Works Department.

Initial report from the Public Works Department Ranau Engineer stated that the landslip occurred at around 9.40pm and destroyed about 80 metres of the road.

The landslip occurred following non-stop rain the whole day.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as Jalan Kampung Dumpiring-Mohimboyon-Kibbas, Jalan Kibbas-Mohimboyon-Kibbas/Jalan Pinosuk-Kauluan-Kundasang.