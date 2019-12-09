Latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 enhances creativity, productivity

KUCHING: The latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, which is now available in Malaysia, lets users do more than they could on any tablet before, it is built for those who are looking to satisfy their curiosity and express their creative flair.

“Tablets have been recognised as a device that can help people get work done, but the new Galaxy Tab S6 is designed for both productivity and entertainment, with the freedom of bringing your ideas to life. Whether you are at the office or on the go, the Tab S6 enables consumers to unlock their creativity with top-quality productivity features and advanced technology,” said Samsung Malaysia Electronics president Yoonsoo Kim, in a press statement.

Samsung’s signature S Pen has evolved to become the ultimate creativity and productivity partner. Now it features remote control functionality and wireless charging capabilities. With built-in BLE remote control features including a gesture function called S Pen Air actions, S Pen lets users intuitively take selfies and videos, or control the multimedia content. Plus, S Pen features wireless charging that delivers up to 10 hours of battery life after just ten minutes’ charge time.

Galaxy Tab S6 makes taking notes with S Pen a breeze. Handwritten Samsung Notes can be converted to digital text and exported to formats like Microsoft Word with just one click.

A new-and-improved version of Samsung DeX is also packed into the Galaxy Tab S6, enabling seamless transition to a PC-like experience.

With a DeX function key added to the Galaxy Tab S6’s new dedicated Tab S6 Book Cover Keyboard, users can launch and close DeX with the tap of a key. The keyboard has been fine-tuned for better functionality, including an S Pen holder, free angle stand, touch pad and new function keys.

Galaxy Tab S6 packs new enhancements to its camera, including Samsung’s first dual camera with Ultra Wide camera on a tablet, within a compact 5.7mm slim body that is both lighter and more portable.

The Ultra Wide camera allows users to capture the scenery and landscapes just as they see them with a 123-degree field of view, as wide as the human eye.

Samsung is also bringing the on-screen Fingerprint Scanner to its tablet for the first time with Galaxy Tab S6, so that accessing your tablet is more convenient than ever.

This ease and convenience is further protected by Samsung Knox, Samsung’s defense-grade security platform.

As a part of Samsung’s Galaxy Ecosystem, the Galaxy Tab S6 becomes a hub of a connected experience as it could manage appliances with SmartThings. Together with Bixby, users can easily control your devices via voice commands.

The Galaxy Tab S6 delivers a 10.5 inch Super AMOLED display, paired with quad speakers sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos.

Galaxy Tab S6 enables high-quality, captivating gaming through a combination of graphics, sounds, and intelligent hardware and software, bolstered by partnerships with leading game platforms like Unity and Unreal Engine.

A powerful processor and Game Booster with AI capabilities enhance the gaming experience on Galaxy Tab S6 through optimised FPS, screen lag, loading time and more.

The Galaxy Tab S6 is now available for purchase at all Samsung Experience stores and Samsung Authorised Dealers nationwide with the recommended retail price of RM3,099. It is offered in three colours: Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue and Rose Blush.

Technical Specifications

Display: 10.5 inch WQXGA, Super AMOLED

Colour: Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue, Rose Blush

Dimension: 244.5 x 159.5 ×5.7mm

Weight: 420g

Camera: 8MP(Front), 13MP + 5MP (Rear)

Memory and storage: 6GB + 128GB, MicroSD (Up to 1TB)

AP: 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz)

Battery: 7,040mAh

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, MIMO, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0

GPS: GPS + GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Sensors: Optical fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, RGB light sensor

MIC: 2 MICs

Video recording: UHD 4K (3840×2160) @ 30fps

Audio: 4 speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos

Accessories: Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover, POGO Charging Dock, S Pen