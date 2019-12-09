Lau: Niosh to bring B40 Capacity Building Programme to Sabah, Sarawak next year

KUCHING: The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) will be bringing their B40 Capacity Building Programme to Sabah and Sarawak next year, says its chairperson Alice Lau.

She added that Niosh was targeting to have at least 300 participants from the B40 group to take part in the programme, which would assist them to get upskilling opportunities as well as arm them with specific skills and knowledge to enable them to secure employment.

“This B40 Capacity Building programme is a continuation of the pilot project that was launched earlier this year in West Malaysia, so next year we are planning to bring this programme to Sabah and Sarawak, and we are targeting between 250 to 300 participants in Sarawak.

“Of course, we would like to have more participants but since this is the first time we will be doing this in Sarawak, we need to gauge first as the challenging part is we need to make sure they secure a job after the courses. If we train them and they don’t secure employment then that will defeat the purpose,” Lau said.

She was speaking to members of the media after attending a meet-and-greet session with Niosh clients at Pullman Hotel here today.

The pilot project saw a total of 100 participants and they received their certificates during the B40 Capacity Building Convocation that was held on Nov 20 in Putrajaya.

From the pilot project, Lau divulged that Niosh had managed to find jobs for about 30 participants out of the 50 participants that joined the full-time course.

“To date, we managed to find jobs for about 30 participants out of the 50 participants we trained during the full-time course, so we are still looking for employment opportunities for some of them.

“The other 50 participants from the pilot project were there for upskilling so after the training, they returned to their companies with their newly-acquired skills,” she said.

Lau said that the programme would start in Kuching first before being expanded to Miri, Sibu and Bintulu and applications for the programme can be done online for Niosh to vet through, and those who were serious about the programme and fulfilled the terms and conditions would be given priority.

“This programme is funded by the Human Resource Development Fund, with an allocation of about RM10 million which includes accommodation, food and a RM35 daily allowance for the full-time participants,” Lau added.

For Niosh’s projections in Sarawak next year, she said that they would focus on consultations with more emphasis on company problems in the industry and resolving those problems, in addition to their existing programmes and general training.

Niosh deputy chairman Gunasegaran Kandaswamy, Niosh Sarawak manager Normiza Suhaili and Niosh Sarawak technical expert Mohd Amizan Mohd Amin were among those present at the session today.