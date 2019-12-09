Negotiations of trade deals still plague markets

Fundamental outlook

US President Donald Trump announced he would restore import tariffs on metals and aluminum from Brazil and Argentina. President Trump also said he could delay the trade deal with China until after the next election. Both US and China have disagreed on the size of agriculture purchase due to the demand of annual transaction between US$40 to US$50 billion made by US trade representatives.

Last Monday, US trade representatives announced on imposing a 100 per cent tariffs on French wines and goods, while studying the implementation of digital service tax on Austria, Italy and Turkey.

The impeachment hearing on Trump is still ongoing on and waiting for an outcome of the inquiry. American payrolls added 266,000 in November, exceeding expectations. Unemployment rate was down to 3.5 per cent.

Caixin reported that China’s manufacturing index rose 51.8 in November, the highest in almost three years. China suspended all visits of US military ships to Hong Kong and sanctioned US-based NGOs as a retaliation to the legislation signed by President Trump in supporting protesters.

OPEC+ members have agreed to increase the daily production cut by another 500,000 bpd until March 2020, in addition to the current 1.2 million bpd reduction. Saudi hoped to give a jolt in oil prices to global investors in the wake of IPO listing for Aramco Company.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen fell last week and traded from 108.50 to 109.50. We forecast the resistance would be pressuring the 109.30 area while breaking beneath 108.50 level will initiate a new price decline. Downside supports are identified at 108 and 107 respectively.

Euro/US dollar is resilient at 1.11 for the time being as shown at Friday’s close. We reckoned the trend will consolidate within the range 1.10 to 1.11 in mixed sentiments. Sideways trend is mainly due to the short-termed dollar recovery but we foresee many bargain-hunting at the bottom area. Going above 1.11 in the near future will trigger a new uptrend.

British pound/US dollar climbed above 1.30 and traded above 1.31 on Friday as traders speculate the outcome of the Brexit under Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The outcome for the general election is expected to be favourable towards Johnson. We predict a possibility in seeing 1.33 top before the trend fizzles out. High volatility is expected in the market over the UK election.

WTI Crude prices surged on Friday to 11-week high after OPEC+ members agreed to continue production cut through March 2020. Price wise, we prefer to see a rise above US$60 per barrel in order to ensure a strong uptrend in the coming week. Our target still remains unchanged at US$62 per barrel in case of an upwards trend. The downside support sits at US$58 per barrel and failure to hold the market will return to US$55 per barrel.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives rose throughout last week and broke above RM2,800 per MT on Friday. Shortage of production and shored-up stocks have pushed up the market. February Futures contract closed at RM2,855 per MT on Friday. We reckoned the trend would be resisted at RM2,900 per MT while support rises from RM2,750 per MT area.

Gold prices rose last week as we predicted. The market has begun to fall again before the weekend and it would probably head south this week. We project the immediate support lies at US$1,445 per ounce and will break loose if this level gives way. Lower ground is identified at US$1,410 per ounce.

Silver prices topped off US$17 per ounce on Friday and showed a potential in heading south soon. We forecast the trend will unwind further and challenge US$16 per ounce as our next target. Traders should avoid picking bottom too soon as the market fund could flee precious metals to crude market.

Dar Wong has 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]