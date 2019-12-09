Only winnable candidate will contest – CM

KOTA KINABALU: Winnability of candidate is prime consideration in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal.

Asked about Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) interest in contesting for the seat, Shafie said what mattered was who could win.

“It does not matter who is the candidate or from which party. The important thing is to secure victory,” he said.

Nevertheless, Shafie, who is also the president of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), said he had asked Deputy Chief Minister cum Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Christina Liew to hold a meeting on this matter.

On whether he was confident that the Warisan-PH-Upko coalition would win the Kimanis seat, Shafie replied: “We have to work. We cannot be arrogant.”

He said the seat could be allocated to any party, like in the last general election whereby many of the seats were distributed to other parties but the candidates did not win.

“Fielding a candidate who can win is far more important,” he said after officiating at the Regatta Lami Lami 2019 at Pulau Gaya here yesterday.

Bersatu Sabah secretary Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee had called on the PH leadership to consider giving the party a chance to contest for the Kimanis parliamentary seat.

The Federal Court has upheld the Election Court’s ruling to nullify Datuk Seri Anifah Aman’s victory in the Kimanis parliamentary seat in 14th General Elections (GE14), thus paving the way for a by-election in the constituency.

The Election Court had found discrepancies in the conduct of the election process and widespread non-compliance of election laws, which it said could have affected the outcome of the election.

However, Anifah’s lawyers would be submitting an application to set aside the Federal Court’s decision to uphold the August 16 decision of the Election Court to declare the result for the Kimanis seat in the last general election null and void.

On Petronas chief executive officer Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin’s statement that increasing the oil royalty paid to oil and gas producing states to 20 per cent was not possible, Shafie said Petronas would be meeting him next week on the matter.

The Chief Minister also said he had discussed with Mahathir on oil royalty on September 16.

Wan Zulkiflee explained that increasing the oil royalty paid to oil-and-gas producing states to 20 per cent is not possible, as production costs are high and low-profit margins.

He explained how the company only makes a profit margin of 3.7 per cent from oil production locally, after accounting for matters such as production costs, oil royalty, and tax.

“In the past, we have tried to explain why this 20 per cent royalty is a no-go,” he was quoted saying in an interview with financial weekly The Edge.