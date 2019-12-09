Press Metal Santa Run 2019 raises RM218,841.95

BINTULU: The Seventh Press Metal Santa Run yesterday recorded a total collection of RM218,841.95 – by far the largest amount ever raised in any Santa Run edition.

Press Metal Bintulu Sdn Bhd general manager Choa Wei Keong said for this year, the event attracted 1,280 participants.

He regarded ‘great love and passion as the key drivers for many things in life’.

“It is also the driving force behind the success of our Santa Run this year,” he spoke during the closing / prize-giving ceremony.

Choa pointed out the event as ‘a tough and challenging run’, but hard work, preparation, perseverance and determination would ensure any success.

“Coupled with our slogan ‘Let’s Get Giving, Be Someone’s Santa’, the objective of the Santa Run this year is not only to create awareness of healthier lifestyle, but more importantly, is to give back to the community, especially the needy folk.” He said all proceeds would go to four selected beneficiaries — Bintulu District Education Office, SK Tanjung Batu in Bintulu, SMK St Patrick in Mukah, and SK Parish in Balingian.

Choa extended his gratitude to organising committee of Santa Run 2019 for their hard work, and he also congratulated all the participants.

“Year after year, your support and participation have grown tremendously – making our Santa Run one of the major events in Bintulu.

“This is also a testimony that all of us are a caring and responsible society,” he said.

Samalaju assemblyman Majang Renggi officiated at the event and later, presented the proceeds to the beneficiaries.

Also present were Press Metal Sarawak Sdn Bhd and Press Metal Bintulu Sdn Bhd director Koji Waki and heads of industries from Samalaju Industrial Park.