Rumah Jalak folk’s ‘initiative’ to remove concrete blocks stopped by longhouse chief

SIBU: While discussions are still underway to resolve the blockade across an access road at Tanjung Penasu, Igan near here, several folk of Rumah Jalak have taken the “initiative” to remove the concrete blocks.

However, they were stopped by longhouse chief Jalak Kusau.

“I have asked them not to do that (remove the blockade) yesterday (Sunday). And have asked them to close back the opening,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

He was asked on the photo of several residents attempting to remove a concrete block that had gone viral in the social media.

Asked if there has been any development from the discussion, he replied in the negative.

“But we are hoping for some (positive) development,” Jalak said.

Another nearby longhouse – Rumah Nita also has its access road blocked.

When contacted, Rumah Nita chieftain Nita Seman, said she has advised her longhouse folk to practice restraint.

“We have been informed by the relevant authority not to move the concrete blocks,” she added.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held last Friday, involving representatives of relevant government agencies and local community leaders, to find amicable solution to the blockade.

According to Sibu Resident Charles Siaw, a meeting had been held with all the relevant government agencies together with the Temenggong and Penghulu.

“This is basically a dispute between the ‘kampung’ people and the landowner. We will try to assist the ‘kampung’ people and the landowner to arrive at an acceptable solution,” Siaw said recently.

Meanwhile, district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, who had gone to the area to monitor the blockade recently, said the relevant parties were already working to settle the matter amicably.

“We do not want the longhouse people to create unnecessary protests. Leave the matter to the relevant departments to handle.”

It was reported that a dispute between a landowner and residents of Rumah Jalak in Tanjung Penasu, Igan, had resulted in the former blocking the two access roads leading to the longhouse and nearby Rumah Nita.

The blockade, comprising several concrete blocks laid across the two roads, could have been set up on Dec 2.

It has disrupted the lives of some 300 longhouse folk from the 51-door Rumah Jalak and 28-door Rumah Nita.

Nita Seman had said that one blockade was about a 10-minute walk from her longhouse, while the other was on another access road leading to Rumah Jalak.

“This has caused lots of inconvenience to us as those working have to park their vehicles elsewhere as they are unable to drive through the access road.

“A motorcycle can still pass through by going around, but it’s not easy. Thankfully, this is the school holidays; otherwise I cannot imagine how the children would go to school,” she said then.