Semporna gets 200 tourist boats boost for VM2020

SEMPORNA: About 200 tourists boats in Semporna have chosen to help promote Visit Malaysia 2020 (VM2020) campaign to both domestic and international tourists.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said the mode of transportation has been chosen for the first time as among country’s tourism promotion medium.

“Boat is one of the important modes of transportation in Sabah’s east coast including Semporna, and this district received 900,000 tourists since early this year.

“The 200 boats involved received the VM2020 flags and my hope is that with the cooperation, it will elevate Sabah as an excellent tourism location internationally,” said Mohammad in a speech read by his political secretary Abd Kusen Hussin during the VM2020 flag handing out ceremony here yesterday.

In a press conference after the event, Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Musa Yusof said there are more then 600 boats in Semporna that can be used as a medium to promote the country’s tourism.

However, he said, out of the number there are boats which have to be registered and licensed.

“We cannot just hand out the logo (VM2020), they (boats) must be certified, so that their owners can be included in our activities such as training, like we did recently with divers association.

“We gave the association certification and help them in tourism aspect, namely identifying products including new tourist locations which can be developed,” he said. – Bernama