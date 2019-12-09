Youth Icon honourees believe in power of young Sarawakians

MIRI: Sarawak youths need to be encouraged to be involved in community development, as a way for them to help society and contribute to nation-building.

In stating this, one of Sarawak Youth Icon Award 2019 recipients Dayang Nur’ Maisarrah Abang Abdul Razak, believes that her fellow young Sarawakians have great potential in state leadership in the future.

“I believe in the power of youths. I hope that the youths in Sarawak would continue contributing to the community. I hope that the youths in Sarawak would take every opportunity to hone their own talents by engaging in community-oriented activities and contributing using whatever expertise that they have.

“It is also my hope that the youths in Sarawak would always do their best to shine, challenge themselves, uncover their potential and show that they are capable of bringing the good name of Sarawak wherever they may be,” she told The Borneo Post when met at the state-level Youth Day 2019 celebration at the indoor stadium here last Saturday.

On the award, Dayang Nur’ Maisarrah said she was very happy to have received it but at the same time, she regarded it as ‘a trust’ – one that required her to become a good role model for fellow Sarawakian youths.

Asked about her ‘recipe for success’, she said one of the most important things would be to receive the blessings from the elderly folk, especially her parents.

Meanwhile, fellow Sarawak Youth Icon Award 2019 winner Gary Ningkan concurred with Dayang Nur’ Maisarrah about youths doing more for their communities.

“I would like to thank the Ministry of Youth and Sports Sarawak – I feel very honoured and thankful.

“I assure you that I would continue to help in community-building,” he said.

On his advice to fellow youths, Gary said: “First and foremost, we should continue to work hard, stay focused and not be afraid to fail. If you fail, get up – you can do even better.

“This is very important for all the youngsters out there.” In recognition of their achievements, Dayang Nur’ Maisarrah and Gary each received RM5,000 and a Sarawak Youth Icon trophy.