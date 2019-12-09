‘Youth study crucial in drawing plans for young Sarawakians’

MIRI: The Youth Index Study serves as a solid foundation when it comes to planning various development programmes and activities slated for youths in Sarawak in a more precise and comprehensive manner.

Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah views the study as ‘a tool to measure and improve the quality of life and well-being of youths in every area across Sarawak.

According to him, the Youth Index Study covers 12 domains – self-development, social relations, identity, self-potential, health, education, economics, security, political socialisation, media penetration, leisure, and deviant behaviours.

“The creation of this index is meant to provide guidance to all stakeholders, including youth workers, to identify the focus areas that need improvements to ensure that they have positive impact on their quality of life,” he said at the launch of the state-level Youth Day 2019 here last Saturday.

The ceremony also held the launch of Sarawak Youth Index Study Book by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abdul Karim, who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said the research could provide key input for the development of Sarawak Youth Policy, and could be used as the indicator for measuring the achievements of the Malaysian Youth Policy.

He said his Youth and Sports Ministry initiated the study in August last year, and it was conducted in connection with the Institute for Youth Research Malaysia (Iyres).

The initiative involved the process of data collection and survey conducted by a total of 517 enumerators, involving 13,870 respondents from among youths aged 15 to 30 years, and covering 12 divisions and 31 districts across Sarawak.

“Thank goodness the study was completed in May this year,” remarked Abdul Karim.

On the Youth Day celebration, the minister said it served to recognise the contributions of youths to the state’s development agenda, and at the same time, it brought them closer to the state leadership.

The annual event also provided the space and the opportunity for youths to showcase their creativity, roles and talents in various fields such as entrepreneurship, arts, volunteerism, and patriotism.