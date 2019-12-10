411 detained in Sabah for corruption since 2015 — Latheefa

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained 411 people from both public and private sectors, as well as members of the public in Sabah for corruption offences since 2015 until now.

It chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said during the same period, a total of 2,318 information were received by the Sabah MACC.

The figure was alarming, she said, and steps needed to be implemented in order to eradicate corruption and make Sabah clean from corruption.

She said this at the Sabah Government’s Integrity and Anti-Corruption programme in conjunction with the International Anti-Corruption Day celebration which was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafif Apdal.

In the meantime, Latheefa said in an effort to encourage civil servants to come forward to report instances of corruption to the MACC, the government has created a special mechanism to recognise their efforts via the guidelines on giving rewards and recognition to civil servants who report corruption.

She said the effort would also further enhance the public sector image and the good perception that civil servants would not compromise on corruption.

On Oct 30, 40 civil servants were given special recognition for successfully reported corrupt practices to the MACC, she said.

The reward and letter of appreciation, she said, would be given to the individuals to recognise their efforts to report instances of corruption.

Latheefa also added that the initiative was in line with a letter issued by the office of the Chief Secretary to the Government in 2011 on guidelines on rewarding civil servants who report instances of corruption. — Bernama