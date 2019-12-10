Abdul Hamed: SEB to use solar power as part of renewable energy mix by 2030

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) will be incorporating solar power energy generation into its renewable energy mix by the year 2030.

SEB Chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi said the Sarawak energy company projected solar power energy mix in Sarawak to be at four per cent by the year 2030.

He said this effort was part of SEB’s initiative to decarbonise the energy sector in the state, while at the same time to fight climate change.

“Sarawak Energy is a member of the International Hydropower Association (IHA) and our hydropower projects are guided by the association’s Hydropower Sustainability Assessment Protocol.

“We believe in continuously innovating in delivering our role as the primary energy provider for Sarawak.

“With this innovative mindset, we aim to deliver an even greener energy mix for Sarawak and continue to be part of the solution in fighting climate change,” he said during the opening ceremony of the inaugural Sustainability and Renewable Energy Forum (Saref) at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here this morning.

Abdul Hamed also assured that SEB will continue to conduct research and to incorporate more renewable energy production.

In addition to reducing SEB’s carbon footprint, he said, this effort would also support the state government’s efforts to decarbonise through research into the state’s green energy agenda, and its vision of an emission-free public transportation sector.

“SEB is set to realise our aspiration as a regional powerhouse, leveraging on our strategic advantage of sustainable, renewable, reliable and affordable hydropower.

“Working together with the Sarawak government, as well as like-minded organisations, we hope to achieve greater milestones in advancing alternative and renewable energy in Sarawak,” said Abdul Hamed.

Meanwhile, speaking on Saref, SEB Group Chief Executive Officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili said Saref was mooted by SEB back in 2018 with three objectives.

The first one was to drive a regional discourse on sustainability and the role of renewable energy provider in South East Asia in delivering the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The second goal, Sharbini said, was to amplify the role of renewable hydropower in the regional renewable energy mix, as well as the roles of the enablers and drivers to encourage a shift towards a more sustainable energy future.

‘We also want a strong local flavour so that the viewpoints forwarded would have a South East Asian perspective,” he said on the third objective.