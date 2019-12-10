Abdul Karim: State govt considering possibility of making Kuching an umrah hub

KUCHING: The state government is looking into the possibility of making Kuching an umrah hub, says Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said that if this materialised, then those from Kalimantan might consider flying from Kuching for their pilgrimage.

“We are looking into Kuching as an Umrah hub. If Kuching becomes an Umrah hub, then those from Kalimantan who want to go for Umrah might fly from Kuching because as it is, the Umrah packages done in Malaysia are cheaper than those in Indonesia,” Abdul Karim told a press conference after the launching ceremony of Sarawak’s Tourism Satellite Account (TSA) 2018 at Waterfront Hotel, here, today.

He added that the state government was also working hard on improving Sarawak’s connectivity.

“We have to admit, our biggest stumbling block is connectivity and that is an area that we are really working on now. Whether it is connectivity from West Malaysia or other regions in Malaysia or even from the Asean region.

“The population of the Asean region is about 600 million, so if we can tap into that it would be good. But all this is in the process of negotiation, but hopefully we can announce new connectivity soon,” Abdul Karim said.

He also confirmed that state government was in the final legs of discussion with Chinese airlines in the process of working out direct flights from Shenzhen to Kuching.

“We are more or less in the final stages of discussion, but we will name the airline later when we have signed the agreement. But it should be there soon, maybe next year,” Abdul Karim stated.

Meanwhile, he opined that the TSA would be a useful and timely resource in the state’s government plans to position Sarawak as a preferred tourist destination, especially since they were embarking on the 3rd Tourism Master Plan (2020-2035).

“With the TSA, we are able to measure our state tourism goods and services according to international standards, concepts and classifications in a more accurate and detailed manner.

“With this TSA as a powerful statistical tool, the state government and tourism industry players are definitely equipped with the credible data to develop new effective strategies and polices to bring in vast economic benefits such as employment opportunities and income growth, apart from capturing visitors’ information in extensive detail,” Abdul Karim said.

The TSA also marks Sarawak as the first pioneer state in Malaysia to have its own regional TSA, a matter which Abdul Karim expressed was “an honour”.

“Thus, Sarawak will continue to work with the Malaysia Department of Statistics to ensure regular updates on our TSA. With regular updates, both the state government and tourism industry players will be able to benefit from this useful and quality TSA for our strategic planning and formulation to accurately boost the state tourism and businesses,” he added.

Abdul Karim also divulged that the Sarawak Travel App, which was a joint development between his ministry and the Sarawak Multimedia Authority, would be ready to launch soon and the app would allow both local and international tourists to have easy access to authentic content of Sarawak’s unique selling points and would utilise augmented reality and virtual reality to make it a more interactive and interesting app.

Also present at the launching ceremony were Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, Malaysia Department of Statistics Chief Statistician Dato Sri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin and Sarawak Department of Statistics acting director Dayang Rozana Abang Hassan.