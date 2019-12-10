Arsonists set fire to restaurant

KOTA KINABALU: Penampang Member of Parliament Datuk Darell Leiking has taken to task the arsonists who set fire to a restaurant in the T1 building in Bundusan.

“This is unacceptable and I urge the police to work hard to bring those responsible to face the consequences of their action as soon as possible,” said the International Trade and Industry Minister.

Meanwhile his Political Secretary Pritchard Gumbaris who visited the scene of the fire said the action of the three suspects were caught on the CCTV installed in the premises.

The owner has lodged a police report and the case is being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail and a fine, said Pritchard.

He added that he was also briefed by the Fire and Rescue Services Department about the incident where the fire was put out by some individuals who were at the location.

“This is an uncalled for incident and I was made to understand that it had nothing to do with the tragic incident there last week that claimed the life of a child. I urge the public not to speculate on the latest incident,” he said.