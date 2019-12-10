By-pass to be built at KM3 Jalan Tamparuli-Kiulu

TAMPARULI: A temporary by-pass will be built at the third kilometre Jalan Tamparuli – Kiulu which was cut off after a landslide this morning.

Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister, Datuk Peter Anthony said this was to enable vehicles to resume using the road, to be followed by repair work to be carried out on the road.

He said the work to build the alternative temporary detour by the side of the road would be carried out quickly starting from today and was expected to be usable within 24 hours.

‘’The soil movement due to the rain cause the road to collapse early this morning. Currently, the residents of the villages in Kiulu are using another existing road connecting the villages around Kiulu.

‘’We will quickly build the temporary by-pass to enable the villagers to (resume) using the road,’’ he said when met by reporters near the scene of the collapsed road here today.

He said the cost to repair the collapsed road was estimated at about RM3 million and it would begin as soon as the allocation was obtained.

On the landslide which cut off Jalan Kundasang – Ranau at the 96.7 km, Peter said the work to repair the road would be done by cleaning and shifting the collapsed soil and building a temporary diversion or by-pass.

He said this was decided during a meeting of the authorities concerned including the Public Works Department this morning due to the importance of the road which was the main land route to the districts in the eastern part of the state.

He said the cleaning and soil shifting works would be followed by the building of a temporary by-pass would take two to three days depending on the weather.

He said the overall cost of repairing the whole road was estimated to touch RM25 million.

Peter said since yesterday until today, there were three reports of landslides involving roads were received in the state including one more report received in the Membakut district which only involved a hill slope.

Road users in the state were also advised to exercise caution when using roads with hill slopes especially on Jalan Tamparuli to Kundasang. – Bernama