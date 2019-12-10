Datuk Dr Wan Ismail Wan Mahmood laid to rest in Ampang

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail’s father, Datuk Dr Wan Ismail Wan Mahmood, who died due to old age early today, was laid to rest at the Ukay Perdana Muslim Cemetery, Ampang, at about 11.15 am.

Wan Ismail died at the age of 93 at his home in Taman Ampang Utama, Ampang, at 2.30 am.

His remains were earlier taken to the Al-Mustakim Mosque, Ampang, for the funeral prayer.

Wan Ismail had served in the Information Department of Malaysia from 1970 to 1982 and was seconded to the National Security Council as Director of Strategic Communications (1983-1993).

He is survived by his wife Datin Mariah Khamis, 85, four daughters including Dr Wan Azizah and a son.

More than 500 people were at the graveyard to pay their last respects, including Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Federal Territory Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri and Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah described the passing of her father as a huge loss as he had contributed a lot to the country since the first Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj.

“All the stories he shared during his service in the government were a lesson for us and I hope his legacy will live on,” she said.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, who also attended the funeral, said Wan Ismail’s sacrifices for the country during the communist era would not be forgotten.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, when approached by the media, also expressed his condolences to the family.

“I am certain his family is very proud of the services he had given and I hope that Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah and her family will stay strong,” he added.

Also present to pay their last respects were Deputy Defence Minister Senator Liew Ching Tong, Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad. – Bernama