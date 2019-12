KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail’s father, Datuk Wan Ismail Wan Mahmood, died early today at his residence in Ampang here.

According to Dr Wan Azizah’s Facebook posting, his remains will be taken to Masjid al Mustaqim at Taman Nirwana, Ampang at about 9 am for the funeral prayers and then to the Ukay Perdana Muslim Cemetery for the burial.

Further details will follow. – Bernama