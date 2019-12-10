Federal civil servants, retirees to get year-end monetary aid from Putrajaya

KUCHING: Federal civil servants below grade 56 and retirees as well as armed forces veterans without pension will receive a special aid later this month from Putrajaya, a news report said.

Citing a press statement from the Finance Ministry, the Malay Mail reported that serving civil servants will each receive RM500 while retirees within the same grade and military veterans will each receive half the sum as announced under Budget 2020.

“The Special Financial Aid for this year will be disbursed on December 18, 2019 and will benefit 1.5 million federal civil servants, including permanent and contracted officers,” Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng was quoted as saying in the statement.

The special aid will amount to RM1 billion, the report said.

Lim also said the year-end payment was meant to assist public sector workers who are parents prepare for the upcoming school term among others and in recognition of their contribution.

The special aid announced by Lim today will be icing on the cake for Federal civil servants in Sarawak.

Last Monday, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced that the state government would give a special assistance of RM500 to Federal civil servants in the state in June next year.

This came following appeals from civil servants after he had announced last month a special aid for Sarawak civil servants, which is two months basic salary or a minimum of RM2,000.

The Sarawak government is expected to disburse the special aid for state civil servants next week.