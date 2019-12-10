Firefighters can apply for Christmas leave, says Sarawak Bomba director

MIRI: Firefighters in Sarawak who will be celebrating Christmas are allowed to go on leave, despite the current monsoon season.

In assuring this, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak director Khirudin Drahman said the leave for its personnel will not be frozen.

Following the rotation system, they are allowed to go on leave to give them the opportunity to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones.

“Any deserving personnel will be allowed to go on Christmas leave.

“We will ensure that their respective station chiefs and colleagues would be enough, in case of any emergency operation,” he said at the closing of ‘Sarawak Northern Zone Bomba Sports Carnival’ at Curtin University Malaysia Campus here last Sunday.

Adding on, Khiruddin said Bomba Sarawak had increased its logistics and operational assets through the setting up of Komuniti Bomba, as well as its auxiliary and volunteer firefighting units.

“They have helped Bomba Sarawak carry out the ‘First 10-Minute Plan’; for instance, during the floods that struck Long Bemang (in Baram) and Sematan (near Lundu), they went to help out before the arrival of our personnel at the scene,” he said.

On another matter, Khiruddin said four new Bomba stations in Sarawak – including one in Batu Niah – would be ready soon.

This would bring the total of Bomba stations across Sarawak to 36, he added.

In this regard, he remarked: “Sarawak needs at least 50 Bomba stations, but we do understand the challenges that the government is facing in building another 14 stations.”

Meanwhile Senator Alan Ling, who was also present at the event, said each of the total 14,400 Bomba personnel nationwide would benefit from the special RM200 allowance, set for payout in January.

“This goes to show that the federal government appreciates the services of Bomba, and at the same time, this (allowance) would motivate them to give their best in serving the community,” added Ling.