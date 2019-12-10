Gobind says to remain focused for more positive outcomes

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo has taken criticism against him in his stride and said he and the ministry remain focused on the task at hand to achieve more positive outcomes.

“I have no problem with the criticism hurled at me. This is a democratic process where everyone is allowed to express their respective views.

“For me, work goes on and we have to work harder to ensure that we are more successful,” he said after opening the 3rd Annual National Malaysian Indian Digital Economy Conference 2019 here today.

Gobind, who was queried on criticism levelled against him at the recently-concluded Amanah National Convention, said that as a minister and leader, he has to take heed of criticism so as to ensure greater success.

“For me, a lot of work needs to be done. My ministry is divided into several divisions, including what we see today with the focus on the digital economy and so on which are all aimed at upgrading and improving what we call our communication technique,” he said.

He said the ministry always focuses on improving communications in all aspects, besides overcoming whatever shortcomings there may be.

On cyber threats, he said these have been a matter of focus for long, especially in moving forward towards a technological and digital world.

“We have to ensure that while we expand the infra network and so on, we have to look at the security aspect as well,” he said. – Bernama