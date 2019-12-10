Govt to assist setting up of SME complex in Tuaran

KOTA KINABALU: The state government will assist in the setting up of a complex in Tuaran for Small and Medium Industries (SMEs) in Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the complex equipped with various facilities including a supermarket, halal factory hub for food, health and cosmetics as well as handicraft will play the role as a ‘One Stop Centre’ for SMEs.

“What is more interesting is that the complex which will be the collection centre of all SME products for export, will be managed by local entrepreneurs. The products from the factories will be marketed by a network of domestic vendors as well as small businesses and be exported,” he said at the Gabungan Persatuan-Persatuan Penjaja Dan Peniaga Negeri Sabah (G3PNS) charity and award dinner on Sunday.

His speech was delivered by Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Shafie said the state government welcomes G3PNS’ commitment as an NGO to set up the SME complex which will be a two-storey building with a built-up space of 22,000 square feet.

It will be constructed on a five-acre piece of land and will be based on tourism and a halal hub.

He also praised G3PNS’ initiative to share information especially to the folks in rural areas, about efforts to stabilize the price of goods in the state.

“The State Government is always concerned about this situation and is constantly looking for methods to ensure that the people are not burdened by the price increase which is the result of an unstable global ecomony,” said Shafie.

He also said that in efforts to protect the interest and progress of vendors and hawkers in the state, the government had set up a unit under the Domestic Trade and Consumerism Ministry for them.

The unit in turn sets up the Vendors and Hawkers Consultative Council which is chaired by Deputy Chief Minister cum Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau, he said and expressed hope that both ministries would play a more proactive role as well as work closely with the Rural Development Ministry in effort to provide more business opportunities for those in the rural areas.

“The government is always open to any opinion, suggestion and criticism that can help to transform its entrepreneurship agenda and spur it towards success. The government is also ready to provide support and cooperation in whatever form to ensure that the people in Sabah enjoy maximum harmony, security and prosperity,” he stressed.