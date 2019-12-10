Gradual salary raise for civil servants to prevent corruption

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the salary of Sabah civil servants will be raised gradually to help prevent corruption when the state government’s coffers have improved.

Shafie explained this is one of the future steps planned in addition with the state government’s past initiatives such as export ban on round logs to prevent financial leakages and replacement of the Sabah Central Board with the State Planning Council to expedite the approval of property development plans in Sabah.

“There will be a time that I will inform (about the pay raise). I know one of the problems faced by civil servants is the rising cost of living,” he said at press conference held after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) integrity and anti-corruption talk launch at the Sabah State Administrative Centre here yesterday.

“We are aware and know that the state government is facing financial difficulties, it is not so encouraging, but the time will come,” he added.

Shafie expressed confidence in his current administration that had taken over for less than two years in Sabah.

“I am confident, if the situation permits, we will do so gradually (pay increase) so that the public service will not be disrupted and to prevent them (civil servants) from being involved in ill acts,” he added.