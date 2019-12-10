In call to scrap Baram Dam, NGO urges govt to pursue solar, micro-hydro power

MIRI: Environmental group, SAVE Rivers, has asked the state authorities to cancel the Baram Dam in line with former chief minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem’s decision to opt for more environmental-friendly options in power generation.

Its chairman Peter Kallang, said: “The current government must respect the legacy of our late Adenan Satem and stick to his shift in policy away from harmful mega-dams to real sustainable energy solutions such as solar and micro-hydro.”

He said in a statement that he was participating in Sarawak Energy Berhad’s (SEB) two-day Sustainability & Renewable Energy Forum, which started this morning, to make sure that the negative impact of dams on Sarawak’s community and environment are not side-lined.

Kallang noted that at the forum, SEB and the Utilities Ministry were calling on stakeholders to discuss “the role of renewable energy in delivering the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by 2030”.

As such, he pointed out that the people profiting from large hydropower were hardly the rural communities in need of electricity who were actually the ones losing out.

“(WIth) poor communities being the target of the SDGs, Southeast Asian governments must focus their efforts on rural electrification with people-centred technologies such as solar and micro-hydros instead of mega-dams,” said Kallang.

Last month, Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom had assured the public that the Baram dam project would continue to be placed under moratorium as the Sarawak government evaluates other forms of energy generation.

He said floating solar and solar farms were some of the alternatives that could be considered when it comes to generating not only energy, but also revenues for Sarawak.

He added that the government had actually proposed a few hydroelectricity power dams to be built in Sarawak, but the plans had been placed on hold after considering the energy consumption of the state and the opinions of certain quarters.

“At the moment, I think our energy supply is sufficient – unless there is a demand from the other side (Indonesia), then we would work out on what’s best for us to do and venture in,” he said.

Baram dam was first placed under moratorium by Adenan after taking into account the objections by the local community to the construction of the dam.