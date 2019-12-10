Inaugural Saref 2019 begins today

KUCHING: The Sustainability and Renewable Energy Forum (Saref), an inaugural forum by Sarawak Energy that features in-depth and thought-provoking conversations on building a sustainable energy future, kicks off today at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

Co-organised with the Ministry of Utilities, the two-day forum is converging multi-disciplinary experts, business leaders and advocates of sustainability and renewable energy in the capital of Sarawak.

The event marks the beginning of a 10-year thought leadership campaign with sustainability and the role of renewable energy being the cornerstone of this historic event, in line with delivering United Nations Sustainable Developments Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

About 500 delegates from around the globe are taking part, namely Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, United States and United Kingdom, with 33 session speakers sharing their experience and knowledge.

Each subsequent conference would then provide opportunities to review commitments made at the previous edition.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations member states in 2015, outlines a blueprint for all developed and developing countries to create a better and more sustainable future by championing a set of 17 interconnecting goals listed by the United Nations via global partnership.

The biennial forum strives to be a platform that gathers energy thought leaders to discuss the importance of sustainability and renewable energy in today’s society, relating to Goal No. 7 of the SDGs – Affordable and Clean Energy.

The forum will explore how energy players and other stakeholders can work together to maximise renewable energy solutions to meet growing demand for power in their respective markets and meet emission targets.

The first day of the forum today is hosting discussions on Sustainability and Renewable Energy (from 9am to 10.30am), Renewable Energy Certificate (1.30pm to 2.30pm), Renewable Hydropower – Catalyst for Growth in Southeast Asia (2.30pm to 4pm) and Sustainability and Financing (from 4.30pm to 5.30pm).

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to grace the opening ceremony while Saref chairman Datu Sharbini Suhaili, who is Sarawak Energy Group chief executive officer, will give a welcoming speech to the attending delegates, followed by a speech by Sarawak Energy chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi.

Award-wining Malaysian actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, who is United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador, will deliver a special address at the forum.

Yeoh, who arrived in the city yesterday, will seek to raise awareness and mobilise support for the United Nations SDGs.

The second and final day of the forum will see discussions revolving around Circular Economy (9.15am to 10.45am), Driving Sustainability (11.15am to 12.45pm) and Preparing the Workforce for 2030 (2.15pm to 3.15pm).

A documentary showcasing the Orang Ulu communities weaving the longest mat in the world will be displayed at the forum before a CNBC Fireside Chat with Sharbini.

The highlight of Saref is the ‘Energy Leaders Forum’ which will be held tomorrow (Dec 11), where energy players from Southeast Asian nations will discuss on the path forward and advance cross-border collaborations towards a sustainable energy future.

The ‘Energy Leaders Forum’ will be led by Sharbini who will speak on renewable energy strategies and technologies for the industry to deliver efficient and sustainable management of natural resources.

An exhibition and podium pitches showcasing related initiatives and products will also be featured during the forum.

The closing ceremony will be officiated by Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, and the event will end with a closing network session.

Key speakers at the forum include United Nations Global Compact executive director Faroze Nadar, Work Bank Group senior energy specialist Takafumi Kadono, London-based International Hydropower Association CEO Eddie Rich, US-based Terracycle CEO Tom Szaky and Asean Global Energy Interconnection chief representative Quan Nan.

The forum is moderated by Astro Awani editor-in-chief and vice president Kamarul Bahrin Haron, South China Morning Post associate content director Reggie Ho, International journalist and broadcaster Teymoor Nabili, and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) South East Asian Consulting Services consulting leader (Malaysia) and sustainability and climate change leader Andrew Chan.

Astro Awani has been appointed as national media and content partner for the event, while Sarawak Energy is engaging CNBC Asia Pacific and the South China Morning Post to reach a wider national and global audience for the forum in sharing knowledge on sustainable energy.

Partner agencies include United Nations Global Compact Network Malaysia as knowledge partner, and Malaysia’s Sustainable Energy Development Authority (Seda).

For more information, visit www.saref2019.com.