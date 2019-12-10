Landslide damages road from Tamparuli to Kiulu

KOTA KINABALU: Incessant rainfall the past two days has caused another landslide, this time damaging the road from Tamparuli to Kiulu.

The landslide left a 28 metre gap along at KM4.5 of the road heading to Kiulu thus cutting off all road communication to and from the villages there.

State Public Works Department (PWD) director Datuk Richard Jomiji when contacted, disclosed that the landslide occurred between 3.30am and 4am this morning.

“Motorists are advised to use Jalan Kiulu Lawa/Mondou, Jalan Kiulu Logkou Lama or Jalan Bungalio Logkou Timbok,” he said.

He added that PWD will build a temporary diversion or bypass at the location while remedial work is being carried out.