Man killed in road crash

KOTA KINABALU: A 20-year-old man died after losing control of his vehicle along Jalan Lama Papar-Kota Kinabalu yesterday morning.

The victim, whose name has been withheld by authorities, was reportedly to have lost control of Perodua Axia after overtaking a Perodua Kembara and crashing into the roadside barrier.

Witnesses told the police that the victim managed to crawl out of his crashed vehicle and lay down on the road. He succumbed to severe head injuries before the ambulance arrived.

In a press statement, Papar district police DSP Bartholomew AK Umpit said police were alerted of the accident at 7.30am yesterday. The victim was driving alone from Papar to Kota Kinabalu. He was believed to have been driving at high speed to overtake the Perodua Kembara.

¡§Investigations found that the victim had returned to the rightful lane after overtaking, but lost control and crashed into the roadside barrier. He had also apparently grazed against the Kembara, which tried to avoid the Axia while the latter was overtaking,¡¨ said Bartholomew.

The case falls under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.