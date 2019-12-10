‘Ministry committed to delivering sustainable, reliable energy to Sarawak’

KUCHING: The Ministry of Utilities is focused on ensuring the provision of affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for Sarawak, says its minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi.

In addition, he assured that his ministry remains committed in ensuring that regulations and policies are established in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals towards achieving sustainable energy development for Sarawak by 2030.

Dr Rundi said emphasis has been placed on electrifying the state’s rural areas especially since it was made a national Key Result Area in 2009.

“In Sarawak, we have seen how hydropower has driven development, especially in the rural areas. About 45 per cent of the people in Sarawak live in the rural areas, some along winding rivers and challenging geographical terrain with little to no road access,” he said in his message published in Sarawak Energy’s Sustainability and Renewable Energy Forum (Saref) souvenir programme booklet.

He pointed out that through consolidated efforts and collaboration between the Ministry of Utilities and Sarawak Energy, domestic electricity coverage has gone up from 79 per cent in 2009 to 96.4 per cent at present.

“Rural electricity coverage is now at 92 per cent, a tremendous increase from 56 per cent in 2009 when we were just embarking on the hydropower journey,” he remarked.

Dr Rundi, who is also Saref patron, said the inaugural forum marks an important milestone for Sarawak as it gathers international energy industry experts as well as champions of sustainability and renewable energy here, to discuss the blueprint for a sustainable energy future for the region.

“I hope that this forum will inspire us to do our part towards achieving a sustainable future for our children’s generation and the generations to come.”

The Ministry of Utilities is co-organiser of the two-day forum which starts today at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.