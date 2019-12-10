Muhammed Yusoff gives statement to Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Muhammed Yusoff Rawther recorded his statement at Bukit Aman here yesterday pertaining to his allegations that he was sexually assaulted by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department’s Prosecution and Law Division (D5) principal assistant director SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid when contacted by Bernama confirmed the matter.

He said Muhammed Yusoff, Anwar’s former research assistant, was giving his statement to the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation unit.

A Bernama check found Muhammed Yusoff arrived at Bukit Aman around 12.45pm and at press time, Muhammed Yusoff had yet to conclude having his statement recorded.

On Saturday, the media reported that Muhammed Yusoff had lodged a report at the Sentul district police headquarters to enable police to conduct investigation over his allegations and to take legal action against Anwar.

In the same report, Muhammed Yusoff also expressed concern over his own safety after receiving threats by certain parties. — Bernama