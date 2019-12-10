RTM upgrades equipment to meet international standards — Eddin Syazlee

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Broadcasting Department (RTM) is now actively upgrading its equipment to meet the international standards and to effectively and efficiently disseminate information on government policies to the public, the Dewan Negara was told yesterday.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith said this would be done under the Media City project and RTM would receive additional facilities such as auditorium, music studio, TV studio, graphics system, lighting system, archival system, and outside broadcasting vans.

“The upgrades are also being carried out according to the needs at state stations throughout Malaysia as part of the master plan to complement the high definition (HD) digital TV broadcasting system for RTM,” he said when replying to a question from Senator Lim Hui Ying.

For current and future planning, Eddin Syazlee said the content procurement must meet the digital TV services as targeted.

“RTM is the only free digital station that brings live broadcasts of important events, live sports broadcast, live entertainment broadcast such as concerts and such content would be continued,” he said.

Replying to a supplementary question from Lim on RTM’s move to compete with other broadcasters such as Netflix, Eddin Syazlee said that such competition did not exist as they had different goals.

“It’s not fair to compare because it is like comparing apples to oranges. Netflix is profit-oriented while RTM is free and its target audience is the public,” he said. — Bernama