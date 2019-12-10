Rumah Jalak chieftain stops attempt to remove blockade

SIBU: The patience of villagers of Rumah Jalak in Tanjung Penasu, Igan near here over a blockade erected by a land owner wore out last Sunday, with a group of them taking matters into their own hands by attempting to remove the concrete blocks laid across the access road leading to their longhouse.

Their actions, however, were stopped by their chieftain Jalak Kusau, who reminded them that discussions were still underway to find an amicable solution to the dispute.

“I have asked them not to do that (remove the blockade), and instructed them to close the opening,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday, after a photo showing the longhouse villagers trying to remove a concrete block had gone viral on social media.

On the discussion, Jalak said there had been little headway made, although he remained hopeful that an agreement could be reached.

Meanwhile, Rumah Nita chieftain Nita Seman, whose longhouse was also affected by the blockade, told The Borneo Post yesterday that she had advised her charges to practise restraint.

“We have been informed by the relevant authority not to move the concrete blocks,” she added.

A meeting was held last Friday involving representatives of relevant government agencies and local community leaders, to find an amicable solution to the problem.

“This is basically a dispute between the ‘kampung’ (village) people and the land-owner. We will try to assist the two parties arrive at an acceptable solution,” Sibu Resident Charles Siaw said recently.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, who had gone to the area to monitor the blockade, said the relevant parties were already working to settle the matter amicably.

“We do not want the longhouse folk to create unnecessary protests. Leave the matter to the relevant departments to handle.”

The blockade, thought to have been set up on Dec 3, had disrupted the lives of some 300 villagers from the 51-door Rumah Jalak and 28-door Rumah Nita.

It is learnt that the land had changed ownership three times over past decades. The previous land-owners had allowed the road to be built for the use of the longhouse folk.

However, it is learnt that the new owner had demanded compensation for the road built on the land, and subsequently, he set up the blockade when the compensation did not arrive.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) Rajang branch had urged the local authorities to intervene and help remove the blockade within 24 hours.

Sadia Rajang chairman Bill Jugah viewed the action of the land-owner as ‘a blatant disregard to basic human rights’, causing the affected residents to walk 1.3km daily to their longhouse because of the blockade.

“The role of the local government is to provide freedom for citizens to exercise their rights. In this regard, we strongly urge the local government to help lift this blockade within 24 hours because this is a blatant disregard to the basic human rights as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights Article 3 and Federal Constitution Article 5 and 8(5).

“As for other disputes yet to be resolved, those involved can sit down with the relevant authorities to come up with an amicable solution after the blockade has been removed,” he told a press conference here yesterday afternoon.

When asked about the next course of action should the blockade not be removed after 24 hours, Bill smiled but declined to comment.

Sarawak Liberation Movement (SLM) representative John Ting, who was also at the press conference, said the blockade was putting the lives of those affected at risk in the event of an emergency.

“What if there’s a medical emergency or a fire outbreak – how will the ambulance or fire engines get access into the area?”