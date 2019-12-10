Sarawak power company rolls out certificate to promote sustainable energy

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) has launched the Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) to encourage development and consumption of sustainable energy in the state.

It will be awarded to individuals or corporations as proof that they are utilising energy generated from renewable sources such as solar, wind power or hydropower.

“Each REC awarded will represent the environmental benefits of 1MWh (megawatt per hour) of renewable energy generation from the Batang Ai Hydroelectric Plant,” SEB said in a statement issued during the launch of the certification at the Sustainability and Renewable Energy Forum (Saref) here this morning.

The certification will be regulated by the Tradable Instrument of Global Renewable (TIGR) registry, an online platform for transparent, secure and reliable tracking of RECs.

The TIGR was established to provide best practice guidelines and Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) standards for tracking and reporting of REC, and to provide assurance to buyers of the integrity of each REC transaction.

As part of the initiative, SEB has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shell MDS Sdn Bhd to undertake a study on certified renewable energy supply in Sarawak.

The statement said the MoU will be focusing on research into the REC as a mechanism for procuring and driving greater integration of renewable energy into energy supply chains and would be a landmark for the local energy sector.

It pointed out that economic prosperity and continuing growth have led to a rise in energy related carbon emissions globally, making climate change an ever-bigger threat.

Despite Sarawak’s steady economic development and an industry-driven increase in energy consumption, SEB has managed to decarbonise electricity supply through the development of renewable hydropower, recording a decrease of about 77 per cent in grid carbon intensity since 2010.

“SEB’s introduction of the REC provides for the corporate purchase of renewable energy generated in Sarawak.

“Hydropower is the foundation for Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (Score), making the venture into RECs a natural process,” it said.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Minister of Utilities Datuk Dr Stephen Rundi and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) goodwill ambassador Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh.

The signatories were SEB Chief Executive Officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili and SEB Strategy and Corporate Development Vice President Ting Ching Zung, Shell Malaysia Chairman Datuk Iain Lo and Shell MDS Managing Director Omar Sheikh.