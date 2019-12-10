Saref 2019 in photos

The inaugural Sustainability and Renewable Energy Forum (Saref) organised by Sarawak Energy saw multi-disciplinary experts, business leaders and advocates of sustainability and renewable energy meeting in Kuching, Sarawak to discuss the sustainability and the role of renewable energy, in line with delivering United Nations Sustainable Developments Goals (SDGs) by 2030.
Scroll down for more pictures taken on the first day of the forum. 👇
Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg receives his Renewable Energy Certificate from Sarawak Energy group chief executive officer and Saref chairman Datu Sharbini Suhaili while Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom (right) looks on.
Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (fourth left) in a photo session with (from left) Assistant Local Government and Housing Minister Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, Assistant Utilities Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian (fifth right), United Nations Development Programme goodwill ambassador Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh (fourth right), Sarawak Energy group chief executive officer and Saref chairman Datuk Sharbini Suhaili (third right), Assistant Utilities Minister Datuk Liwan Lagang (second right) and Sarawak Energy chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi (right) at the Saref sign at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching yesterday.
Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Datuk Lawan Lagang (centre) visiting one of the booths at the Saref exhibition.
A guest visiting the Huawei booth at Saref.
Takafumi Kadano, Senior Energy Specialist of World Bank Group speaks at the forum.
Yeoh (centre) receives her Renewable Energy Certificate from Sarawak Energy group chief executive officer and Saref chairman Datu Sharbini Suhaili (second right) while witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (right), Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Datuk Liwan Lagang (left) and Sarawak Energy Strategy and Corporate Development executive vice president Ting Ching Zung (second left).
Rufimi Yii See Khin, Senior Managing Director and Deputy Head for Corporate Banking Malaysia CIMB Bank Bhd speaks at the forum.
A delegate browsing through some handwoven bags on display at the Saref exhibition.
Seohan Soo, CEO of Amlnvesment Bank Bhd speaks at the forum.
Sharbini (left) showing the process of electrolysis – how to extract hydrogen from water – while Yeo (second left), Minister of Utilities Datuk Stephen Rundi (third left) and Abang Johari (third right) watches when visiting some of the exhibition booths at Saref at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching this morning.