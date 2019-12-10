Saref a chance to share experience in renewable hydropower devt — Sharbini

KUCHING: The Sustainability and Renewable Energy Forum (Saref) 2019 presents an opportunity for Sarawak Energy to share its unique experience in renewable hydropower development with the world, Group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili said.

“Saref was conceptualised in 2018 to drive discourse on renewable energy solutions for a sustainable future that would be relevant to us in Southeast Asia,” he said in his message published in the Saref souvenir programme booklet.

Through the forum, Sharbini believes it can act as a platform for thought leaders, energy developers and power utilities as well as subject matter experts, communities and civil society to converge and address the challenges faced in advancing sustainability and renewable energy for the region.

“Sarawak’s transformation of our generation mix from a predominance of fossil fuels in 2010 to 75 per cent hydropower means we meet growing power demands with affordable, reliable and renewable energy,” he added.

While the state-owned utility firm has cut down on the carbon emission intensity of the state’s power grid, Sharbini said the social investment is embarked on to ensure that vulnerable communities affected by projects carried out will have greater access to economic opportunities and, at the same time, maintain their cultural heritage.

He further pointed out that energy-intensive industries have invested in Sarawak as a result of the state’s globally competitive electricity tariffs, creating jobs and economic opportunities along the way.

“I look forward to meeting again at the next Saref event, when we can track our progress against what we have shared and how far we have moved forward in our journey to achieve sustainable energy development by 2030.”

Sharbini also thanked partners, speakers, exhibitors, the media and delegates, as well as the resettled communities of Batang Ai, Bakun and Murum as a result of Sarawak’s hydropower project, for participating in the inaugural edition of the forum and sharing their stories.