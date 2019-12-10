Stop all earth work on slope – Peter

KOTA KINABALU: Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony has ordered an immediate halt to all earth work on the slope above Kilometer 96 of the Kota Kinabalu-Ranau road where a landslip occurred on Sunday night.

Peter said this was because earth work for agricultural activities and construction of houses had caused the landslip which destroyed about 80 metres of the main road connecting the state capital to Sandakan.

“I have instructed the Ranau District Council and relevant authorities to immediately stop all earth works on the slope above the road. I have also asked them to find out the necessary approval that had been obtained from the Department of Environment,” he said.

Peter who was met at the site of the landslip, also said that the state Public Works Department (PWD) had never approved any earth work activities in the area and added that the area involved was about 2.6 hectares.

“While the area looks vast but there is a safety risk as it was not done properly, he stressed.

According to Peter, his ministry, all the relevant authorities and the road concessionaire will be meeting today to discuss the best alternative method to resolve the problem of connectivity between Kundasang and Ranau.

Among methods being considered is the construction of a bailey bridge or removing the debris to make way for a temporary road, he said.

Peter added that as there was the threat of more landslips with the continuous rainy spell, the district police have instructed residents in the area to relocate for their safety.

“At the moment two people have lodged police reports on the loss of their house and farms. I expected more will be following suit,” he said and expressed hope that the problem will be resolved as soon as possible.

The landslip occurred at 9.40pm on Sunday and destroyed about 80 metres of the road, cutting off all road access.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as Jalan Kampung Dumpiring-Mohimboyon-Kibbas, Jalan Kibbas-Mohimboyon-Kibbas/Jalan Pinosuk-Kauluan-Kundasang.