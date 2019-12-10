Three teens held over rape of disabled girl

SEMPORNA: Police arrested three teenagers for allegedly raping a disabled girl at a hut near her house along Jalan Kalumpang here on Sunday.

The 18-year-old deaf and mute victim used sign language to tell her father what had happened.

Her father had gone looking for the victim around 2am on Sunday when he found she was missing. He found her sitting on the ground and crying near their house.

The victim used sign language to tell her father about the incident. He later went to check the hut and found four boys inside.

She pointed at the boys who had raped her and her father immediately lodged a police report.

Semporna OCPD Superintendent Sabarudin Rahmat confirmed the arrest of the suspects, aged 14 to 16, and said that the victim had been sent for a medical examination.

Police have questioned the teens and they have been remanded for seven days for investigations.