23 China nationals detained for operating online gambling

KOTA KINABALU: Police arrested 23 China nationals for operating a call centre used for online gambling activities.

Sabah Deputy Commissioner of Police Datuk Zaini Jass said this was the first case detected by police following investigation.

“After investigation, police raided three apartment units in Bundusan near here on suspicion of being used as call centre for online gambling activities, conducted by China nationals using Sabah as their operation base.

“At the first apartment unit on the 29th level, six men were arrested and they were believed to have been conducting call centre activities on laptops. Two other apartment units were also raided, where 10 more men were found in the second unit and three other men and four women were arrested in the third unit.

“We believe the second and third units were used as a resting space for the suspects while the first unit was their operation base. We believe they worked in shifts,” Zaini told a press conference yesterday.

Among the items seized during the raid were 25 laptops, 16 keyboards, 23 laptop mouses, 25 laptop chargers, four routers, 55 mobile phones, four devices to transfer money to the Agricultural Bank of China and one device to transfer money to China Construction Bank.

Based on expert analysis, the devices were indeed used to conduct the illegal operation.

Zaini also said the devices were believed to have been brought from China, and the suspects conducted the operations here possibly to avoid detection by the China government.

“The targeted audience of their call centre operation is all from China, not locals. We are now in the midst of investigation to capture the mastermind behind this syndicate,” said Zaini.

He added that police suspected a local may be involved in the syndicate to facilitate the suspects’ entry and stay in Sabah.

Zaini emphasised that police were constantly on alert to detect criminal activity. There is no place for such syndicates in Sabah and Malaysia as a whole, he said.

The suspects had reportedly arrived in Sabah in early November. Although it is not sure if they entered as tourists, Zaini confirmed that they had abused their visitor’s pass.

Of the 23 suspects, 17 had documents while six did not have any. Aged between 20 and 30 years old, the suspects had all been remanded until December 12.

The case is investigated under Section 4 (1) (c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Upon conviction, the suspects face a fine of up to RM50,000 and imprisonment of up to three years, in addition to a fine of up to RM50,000 for every gaming machine seized.