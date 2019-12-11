CCID Sarawak recorded 130 Macau Scam cases this year

KUCHING: The Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) recorded 130 online Macau Scam cases throughout the period of January to Dec 8 this year.

CCID Sarawak chief Supt Mustafa Kamal Ghani Abdullah said from the total number of victims, 71 are men and 59, women.

Total losses were recorded at RM9.1 million during this period.

“The (number of) victims, according to racial breakdown, are 86 from the Chinese community, 15 Malays, 13 Ibans, five Melanaus, and three Bidayuhs.

“There is one victim each from the Lun Bawang, Bisaya, Indian, Sikh, Bugis, Bajau, Kenyah and Siamese (Thai) communities,” he said in a press statement received here yesterday.

On the breakdown of the victims’ occupational backgrounds, pensioners recorded the most number at 61, followed by 49 private sector employees, and 20 government servants.

“The public seems to be showing apathy towards Macau Scam, even with many awareness-raising initiatives implemented by the authorities regarding this crime.

“It seems that even professionals like doctors, lawyers and teachers can be gullible,” he said.

He added Miri recorded the highest number of fraud cases, with 40 cases, followed by Kuching (32), Sibu (27), Padawan (7), Bintulu (6), Samarahan and Sarikei (3), Saratok, Sri Aman and Mukah (2) ), while Betong, Kapit, Serian, Bau Belaga, recorded one case each.

Mustafa Kamal said police investigation had led to the arrest of 58 people – 56 locals and two Indonesians.

“Twenty-six suspects have been brought to court to face 51 charges,” he added.

For inquiries or reports regarding the Macau Scam, the public can call the Infoline 013-2111 222, or contact Mustafa Kamal directly via 019-700 0577.

“The easiest option to avoid being cheated is to ignore phone calls, (where the caller is) accusing you of being in debt or having committed crimes.

“Do not panic – ignore the threats made by the scammers,” advised Mustafa Kamal.