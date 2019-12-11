Civil servants to get RM500 special assistance on Dec 18

PUTRAJAYA: The special assistance of RM500 for civil servants on Grade 56 and below and the RM250 special payment for government pensioners, proposed in Budget 2020, would be paid on Dec 18, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

The special payment involved an allocation of RM1 billion, he said.

“The payment will be made before the end of the year to help parents prepare the school needs of their children,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Lim said the special payment of RM500 would benefit 1.5 million civil servants, while the special payment of RM250 would benefit one million pensioners, including non-pensionable veterans and government retirees. — Bernama