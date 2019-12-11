Cops on the hunt for housebreakers in Kuching

KUCHING: The police are on the hunt for a gang of robbers who broke into a two-storey terraced house at Mile 5, Jalan Semeba, here, in the wee hours, this morning.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan who confirmed the robbery, said a police report was lodged by the 38-year-old homeowner around 5am.

“The victim claimed that he was blindfolded and tied-up by the robbers who also drove away with his pick-up truck,” said Aidil in a statement today.

During the robbery, the victim was at home with two of his young children who were not harmed by the robbers.

It was also revealed that the suspects were armed with sharp weapons during the robbery.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 395 and Section 397 of the Penal Code.