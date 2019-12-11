Duo arrested for suspected trespassing into SEB’s sub-station in Sarikei

SARIKEI: Police have arrested two men for suspected trespassing into a Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB)’s sub-station located along Jalan Merudu, near here, last night.

Sarikei district police chief Supt Awang Alfian Awang Bujang said one of the suspects was rushed to the Sarikei Hospital Accident and Emergency Unit, after he suffered serious burns to his body when he was believed to have been electrocuted when both the suspects entered the 132 KV sub-station.

Due to seriousness of his injuries, the suspect may have to be referred to Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment, he added.

“We have detained the duo on suspicion of trespassing into SEB’s sub-station which is out of bound to unauthorised persons,” he said.

Awang Afian said police have a reason to link both the suspects to the power trip at Taman Susur Jambu and the surrounding areas around 9.30pm last night.

He said a police report had also been lodged by a local SEB staff, who led a team to inspect the sub-station at around 10pm, claiming to have come across damaged and burnt copper plate and copper wire,

“We will apply for a court order to remand the two suspects to facilitate our investigation,” Alfian said.