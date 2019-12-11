Flash floods hit roads, housing areas in Kuching after heavy downpour (Video)

KUCHING: Flash floods have been reported in several areas throughout the city, inundating roads and low-lying areas today.

The flash floods began soon after heavy rain poured down at about 2pm.

Among the affected areas are the government flats near Satria Jaya, Rock Road, Batu Kawa, and Jalan Tong Wei Tah.

Images and videos shared on social media showed flood waters, which are waist high in some areas, inundating homes and bringing traffic to a standstill.

Residents of Iris Garden, situated along Jalan Tong Wei Tah, have been particularly affected, with roads leading into the residential area completely submerged by floodwaters.



Video by Roystein Emmor

According to updates from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), several areas in Lorong 10 at Jalan Kampung Tabuan Dayak were submerged in up to 60cm of water.

The Bomba team monitoring the flood situation in the city said they were patrolling around Kampung Sungai Nada and Kampung Tabuan Dayak between 2.30pm and 4.20pm when they encountered the flood at Tabuan Dayak.