Flood relief centres open in Bau, Batu Kawa

KUCHING: Two flood relief centres have been activated at the Stapok community hall in Batu Kawa and Kampung Jugan community hall in Bau at 8pm today.

In a statement, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the two centres as of 8pm have registered a total of 72 victims from 16 families.

“At the Stapok community halls are nine families (29 victims) from Taman Seri Emas, Jalan Batu Kawa whose house was affected by the flash flood,” said JPBN secretariat head Major Ismail Mahedin in a statement.

The victims relocated to the relief centre on their own, he added.

In Bau, JPBN has recorded seven families (43 victims) from Kampung Jugan at the relief centre.